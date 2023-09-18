ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,788 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 8.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $84.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

