ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7,989.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,604 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $179.98 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $194.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,369,398 shares of company stock valued at $259,124,492. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

