Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,395,000 after acquiring an additional 210,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,578,000 after acquiring an additional 448,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OC. Bank of America increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.57.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.0 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $136.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.04. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.