Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $212.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

