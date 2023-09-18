Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,879 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $115.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

