Quent Capital LLC Sells 74 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $321.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.92 and its 200 day moving average is $305.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.62.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

