Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $1,354,904.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $1,354,904.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $12,346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,235 shares of company stock valued at $20,283,005 over the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

RETA opened at $172.00 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $172.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

