Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for nCino (NCNO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) recently:

8/30/2023 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – nCino had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – nCino had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – nCino had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2023 – nCino had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2023 – nCino had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – nCino had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – nCino was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $177,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,768,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $2,634,064.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,729,017.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $177,865.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,754 shares in the company, valued at $34,768,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 245,288 shares of company stock worth $7,656,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 62.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of nCino by 56.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

See Also

