Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 62,574 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $68.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

