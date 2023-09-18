Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Holdings Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,294,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,198,000 after purchasing an additional 713,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,103,000 after purchasing an additional 366,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134,483 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 76,881 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

ROIC stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

