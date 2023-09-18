Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,200 ($77.59).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($76.34) to GBX 6,300 ($78.84) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($62.57) to GBX 5,100 ($63.82) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,400 ($92.60) to GBX 6,800 ($85.10) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($77.59) to GBX 6,000 ($75.08) in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,289 ($66.19) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($80.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,953.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,115.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,245.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 137.67 ($1.72) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,600.00%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

