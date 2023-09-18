SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.22.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $218.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.16. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $210.93 and a 12 month high of $312.97.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

