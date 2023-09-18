Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,483 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.34.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $62.38 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

