Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declines By 12.1%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 55,888 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 230,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 36,461 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GNT stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

