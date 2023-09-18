Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Expands By 12.1%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Harrow Health Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ HROW opened at $14.95 on Monday. Harrow Health has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $525.04 million, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HROW. B. Riley upped their target price on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Harrow Health news, Director Martin A. Makary bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,015,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,610.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin A. Makary bought 20,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $761,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Recommended Stories

