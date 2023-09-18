Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,262 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $116.41 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.18 and a 200-day moving average of $112.86.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

