Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.32.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $98.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.95. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

