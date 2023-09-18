SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SpartanNash worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

