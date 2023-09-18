State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,200 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after buying an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 250.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,354,000 after buying an additional 2,780,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,877,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

