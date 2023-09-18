State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $127.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.14. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $156.85.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

