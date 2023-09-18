State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,113 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Rivian Automotive worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $787,993,000 after buying an additional 1,443,514 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,547,650 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $147,795,000 after purchasing an additional 277,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

