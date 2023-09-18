State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of First Citizens BancShares worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 199.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 156.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.6% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,317.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,383.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,168.28. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,512.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCNCA. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

