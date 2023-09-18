State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.1 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $207.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.64. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

