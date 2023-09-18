State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,369 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Donaldson worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,965. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Citigroup began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

