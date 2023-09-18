State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,910 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Roku worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Roku by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Roku by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $155,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,295 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku stock opened at $76.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.76. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

