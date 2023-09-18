State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $522.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $542.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.