STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 309.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 144.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in STERIS by 1,104.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE STE opened at $229.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.82. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.11 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s payout ratio is 170.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

