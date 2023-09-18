Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $123.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.75 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

