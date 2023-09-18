Tesla (TSLA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

9/12/2023 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2023 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

8/30/2023 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

7/21/2023 – Tesla had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Tesla had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $112.00 to $125.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $254.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $330.00.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $274.39 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.81. The company has a market cap of $870.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

