The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,623,292 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

