The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 167,112 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Western Union worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Western Union by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 75,905 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 252,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 143,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WU opened at $12.63 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

