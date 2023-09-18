Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.86 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of -501.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.05.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,476 shares of company stock worth $33,752,223. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.06.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

