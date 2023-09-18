Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $84.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.39.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.