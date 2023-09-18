Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 84.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $106.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

