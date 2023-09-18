Toroso Investments LLC Buys 11,702 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 250.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.8 %

PCAR opened at $85.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

