Toroso Investments LLC Buys 3,360 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.57. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

