Toroso Investments LLC Buys 423 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $51,879.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,063.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,550 shares of company stock worth $1,189,620 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $96.35 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.29.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.