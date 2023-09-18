Toroso Investments LLC Buys 85 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,264.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $162.41 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.92 and its 200 day moving average is $159.73.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 661,789 shares in the company, valued at $109,856,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,425 shares of company stock worth $113,839,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.85.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

