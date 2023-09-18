Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 200.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $74.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

