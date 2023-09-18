Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 233.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $327.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.35. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $982,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,938 shares of company stock worth $5,474,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

