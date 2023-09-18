Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 773,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

View Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $129.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $192.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.