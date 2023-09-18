Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $116,809,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,030,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after buying an additional 508,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,155,000 after buying an additional 552,378 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after buying an additional 386,371 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CSFB lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WFG opened at $73.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

