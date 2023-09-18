Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,577,508,000 after acquiring an additional 416,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,008,000 after acquiring an additional 386,116 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $571,864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.56.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COO opened at $342.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.84.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

