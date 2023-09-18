Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,620 shares of company stock worth $7,856,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $260.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.97 and its 200-day moving average is $261.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

