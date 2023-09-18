Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 732.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $125.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.01. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $163.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.56.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

