Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 1.20% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,761,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock opened at $72.36 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

