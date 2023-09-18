Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,662,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 91,292 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $61.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

