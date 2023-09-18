Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after purchasing an additional 709,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $154.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.39 and a twelve month high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

