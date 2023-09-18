Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,565 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in SM Energy by 35.5% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 153,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 166,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 1,989.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 272,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 259,362 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SM Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $388,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock worth $2,083,923. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 4.36.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

