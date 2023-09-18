Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 10,535 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 86.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 116.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 7,035.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
APA Stock Performance
Shares of APA stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $50.58.
APA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.
APA Profile
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.
